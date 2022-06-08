KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,220 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 161,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 31,739 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $433.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

