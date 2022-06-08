KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

