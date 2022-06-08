KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Sempra by 126.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra by 89.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.