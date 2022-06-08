KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,910 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,910 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Dominion Energy by 21.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 91,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,524,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

