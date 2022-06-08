Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

