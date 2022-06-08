Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $559,000 in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000.

RLY opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

