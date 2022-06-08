Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Invests $625,000 in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 497,768 shares during the last quarter.

COMT opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.65.

