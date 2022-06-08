Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $188.49 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $172.31 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.20 and a 200-day moving average of $202.92.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

