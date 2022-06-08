Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $454,553,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $262,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.