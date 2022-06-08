Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 249.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.71.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

