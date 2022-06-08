Kenfarb & CO. Invests $108,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROK stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.07 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.39.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.