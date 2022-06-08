Kenfarb & CO. Invests $129,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

