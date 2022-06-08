Kenfarb & CO. Invests $346,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.88.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

