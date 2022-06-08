Kenfarb & CO. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $257.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

