Kenfarb & CO. Makes New $59,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,990 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. General Electric has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

