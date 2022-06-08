Kenfarb & CO. Takes $214,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

NYSE UPS opened at $185.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

