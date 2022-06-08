Kenfarb & CO. Takes $322,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Kellogg by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 341,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,003,000 after buying an additional 47,813 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $58,398,354 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

