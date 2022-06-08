Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $108,211,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,484,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

