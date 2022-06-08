Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 95,843 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.65% of First Merchants worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 1,024.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 128,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 51,388 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $55,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $399,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

FRME stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

