Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 318.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXNX opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 41.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,781 shares of company stock worth $6,733,004. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

