Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,768 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Installed Building Products worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

NYSE:IBP opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $141.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.62.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

