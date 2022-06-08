Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after purchasing an additional 653,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,208.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 356,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

NYSE WAL opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.41.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.