Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,987 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACA stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

