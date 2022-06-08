Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,830 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 31,748 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Perficient worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Perficient by 1,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $480,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.43 and a twelve month high of $153.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

