Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 83,877 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Clarus worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,545,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,033,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,081,000 after buying an additional 165,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 1,614.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 137,221 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,850 over the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The company has a market capitalization of $793.90 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.39.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.52 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Clarus Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.