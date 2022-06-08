Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,664 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Helen of Troy worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.92 and a 200 day moving average of $213.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $173.67 and a 1 year high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.95%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Helen of Troy Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.