Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,403 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,403 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 423,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,411 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,003,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $243,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NPTN opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 0.82. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.02 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoPhotonics (Get Rating)

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.