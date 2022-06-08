Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,545 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 2.36% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 31,402 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 222,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HTBI stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $414.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. Equities analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

HTBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HomeTrust Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.