Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Down to $58.52

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.52, but opened at $55.93. Kenon shares last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kenon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kenon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kenon by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.