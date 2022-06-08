Kepos Capital LP Acquires 224 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Roper Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 651,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,326,000 after buying an additional 49,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $428.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $451.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.81. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

