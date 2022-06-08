Kepos Capital LP Boosts Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after buying an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

