Kepos Capital LP Buys 2,709 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 941,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,006,000 after purchasing an additional 359,961 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

ORA stock opened at $83.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,661 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,340 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

