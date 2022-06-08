Kepos Capital LP Buys 75,000 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 296.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Helius Medical Technologies were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSDT opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

