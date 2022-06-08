Kepos Capital LP Buys Shares of 150,000 SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in SVF Investment by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,722,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,336,000 after buying an additional 801,108 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVF Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. 53.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVFA stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

