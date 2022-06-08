Kepos Capital LP Grows Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in American States Water were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in American States Water by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in American States Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in American States Water by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSE AWR opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.29. American States Water has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $88.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

