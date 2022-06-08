Kepos Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 133.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $163.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

