Kepos Capital LP Purchases Shares of 100,000 Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.26% of Vacasa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $3,651,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 4th quarter worth $519,780,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VCSA stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16. Vacasa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VCSA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.57.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

