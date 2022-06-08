Kepos Capital LP Reduces Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $72.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 31.63%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

