Kepos Capital LP Sells 425,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,000 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP owned about 0.28% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

