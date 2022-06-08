Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,998 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cartesian Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 227,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,596,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after acquiring an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 699,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.0% in the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 384,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBL stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.