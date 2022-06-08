Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.93.

Shares of DHR opened at $268.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

