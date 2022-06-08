KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,033.00

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $281,673.92 and $2,033.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00161487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00417051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00029991 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

