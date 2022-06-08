Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Keysight Technologies stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.83. 20,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

