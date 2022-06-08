Kimberly-Clark Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $132.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $500,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

