Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$209.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

KXS traded down C$1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$137.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$127.24 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 229.07.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

