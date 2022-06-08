King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO opened at $572.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.71 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $591.81.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.21.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

