King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 149,965 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,201,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,965 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $69,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 170.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWL opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $28.56.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

