King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.74% of DZS worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of DZS by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DZS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DZS by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DZS in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DZS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DZS from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DZS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $536.93 million, a P/E ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.24. DZS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $77.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. DZS had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS (Get Rating)

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.