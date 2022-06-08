King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Post by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 5.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:POST opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Truist Financial cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

