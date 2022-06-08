King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $50,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 184.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $159.80 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.97 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

